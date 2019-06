June (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CARGOBULL FINANCE HAS TERMINATED LOAN DEAL WITH HK LOGISTIC

* AS A RESULT, CARGOBULL HAS CALLED THE COMPANY AS THE GUARANTOR OF THE SAID LOAN TO PAY ALL DUE RECEIVABLES AMOUNTING TO EUR 0.7 MILLION AND 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS BY JUNE 11

