June 12(Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT THE WITCHER 3:WILD HUNT COMPLETE EDITION WILL BE RELEASED ON NINTENDO SWITCH THIS YEAR

* THE GAME IS BEING PORTED TO NINTENDO SWITCH IN COOPERATION WITH SABER INTERACTIVE

* THE GAME IS PLANNED TO LAUNCH THIS YEAR BOTH DIGITALLY AND IN RETAIL

Source text: bit.ly/2wPh7LS

