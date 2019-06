June 11 (Reuters) - SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY A/S (SPEAS) :

* SAID ON TUESDAY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL PRIVATE EQUITY PORTFOLIO TO CUBERA VIII LP

* TOTAL SALE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 25.7 MLN

* BOARD EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE DKK 3,750 PER SHARE IN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND AND LIQUIDATION PROCEEDS WITHIN 6 MONTHS AFTER TRANSACTION

