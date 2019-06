BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: PIONEER 6 Trial Achieved Its Primary Endpoint

June 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE PIONEER 6 TRIAL ACHIEVED ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT BY DEMONSTRATING NON-INFERIORITY OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS (MACE) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED WITH PLACEBO, BOTH IN ADDITION TO STANDARD OF CARE

* NUMBER OF NON-FATAL MYOCARDIAL INFARCTIONS WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE WAS NOT SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT THAN PLACEBO

* AMONG THE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, THE NUMBER OF ALL-CAUSE DEATHS WAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER IN PEOPLE TREATED WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED WITH PLACEBO

* THE PIONEER 6 TRIAL DEMONSTRATES THAT ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE DOES NOT INCREASE THE RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS WHILE PROVIDING FURTHER EVIDENCE FOR THE OVERALL CARDIOVASCULAR PROFILE OF SEMAGLUTIDE

* SAFETY PROFILE OF ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OF THE GLP-1 RECEPTOR AGONIST CLASS AND SIMILAR TO THOSE SEEN WITH SUBCUTANEOUS SEMAGLUTIDE

