BRIEF-Sfinks Updates Its Startegy For 2019 - 2022

June 12 (Reuters) - Sfinks SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS UPDATED ITS STRATEGY FOR 2019 - 2022 TO MATCH IT WITH CHANGING LEGAL AND MARKET CONDITIONS

* SAID IT PLANS TO INVEST IN NON-CONTROLLING STAKES IN RESTAURANT CHAINS WHICH HAVE SIGNIFICANT GROWTH POTENTIAL, RESERVING THE OPTION TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES THEREIN AFTER SPECIFIED TIME AND ON SPECIFIED TERMS

* IT ALSO PLANS TO FURTHER DEVELOP SALES IN THE SYSTEM OF DELIVERY TO CLIENTS BY GAINING FUNDS TO FINANCE IT FROM SELLING STAKE IN ITS UNITS AND RESTRUCTURING PART OF ITS OWN BRANDS - SPHINX AND CHLOPSKIE JADLO TO FRANCHISE MODEL

* SAID IT RESOLVED TO START THE PROCESS OF TRANSFERRING SPHINX, CHLOPSKIE JADLO AND PIWIARNIA BRANDS TO ITS UNITS AS AN ORGANISED PART OF ENTERPRISE IN ORDER TO ENHANCE THE EFFECTIVENESS OF BUILDING COMPANY’S VALUE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)