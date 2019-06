BRIEF-Casta Diva: Court Notifies On Hearing After Appeal Of CEO Oddo

(Updates with four more bullets on the hearing. Updates source text.)

June 12 (Reuters) - Casta Diva Group SpA:

* RECEIVED FROM COURT NOTICE OF CALL FOR PRECAUTIONARY HEARING FOLLOWING APPEALS PRESENTED ON JUNE 5 AND 7 BY LUCA ODDO, SHAREHOLDER AND CEO

* COURT DOES NOT DEEM NECESSARY TO APPOINT SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR

* HEARING TO DISCUSS REQUEST TO ASSESS WHETHER APPROVAL BY BOARD ON JUNE 3 OF WORK OF CHAIRMAN ANDREA DE MICHELI WAS “ILLEGITIMATE” AND “ILLEGAL”

* HEARING TO DISCUSS REQUEST TO SUSPEND SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* IF ACCEPTED, SUSPENSION WOULD LAST UNTIL COURT MAKES DECISION ON TRANSFER OF STAKE IN CASTA DIVA TO LUCA ODDO AFTER WITHDRAWAL FROM PARENT COMPANY RELOAD

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)