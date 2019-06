BRIEF-AB Science: Positive Recommendation Of IDMC Following Interim Analysis Of Study AB12005

June 13 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION OF THE INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE (IDMC), FOLLOWING INTERIM ANALYSIS OF STUDY AB12005 IN THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PANCREATIC CANCER

* STUDY AB12005 IS INTERNATIONAL, RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, PHASE 3 CONFIRMATORY STUDY OF MASITINIB IN FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF UNRESECTABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS WITH PAIN AT BASELINE OR TAKING OPIOIDS

* PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS OF STUDY AB12005 IS ABOVE 80% IN THE SELECTED SUB-POPULATION

* CO EXPECTS TO REPORT THE FINAL RESULTS FROM STUDY AB12005 IN 2020

