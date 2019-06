June 13 (Reuters) - FONET BILGI TEKNOLOJILERI:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAS WON THE TENDER OF 36-MONTH HEALTH INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM SERVICE PROCUREMENT WORTH 8.2 MILLION LIRA WITH KAHRAMANMARAS PROVINCIAL HEALTH

* THE LEGAL OBJECTION PROCESS IS EXPECTED AND THEN THE CONTRACT SIGNING PHASE WILL BE STARTED

