* SHAREHOLDER ZERRIN ZAIM’S SHARES IN DERIMOD KONFEKSIYON DECREASE TO 9.1% FROM 16.3%

* SHAREHOLDER DERIMOD DERI KONF PAZARLAMA’S SHARES IN DERIMOD KONFEKSIYON INCREASE TO 36.5% FROM 28.1%

