June 14 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED A 61.51% STAKE IN PLAY2CHILL SP. Z O.O. FOR 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLAY2CHILL WILL PRODUCE A GAME MOTOR MECHANIC

