June 14 (Reuters) - PORTOBELLO:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT NOW FORMER SHAREHOLDER LUCA NARDI HAD SOLD HIS ENTIRE STAKE

* NARDI HAS SOLD 4.9% TO EXPANDI AND 66,667 SHARES TO PATRIZIA AMICUCCI, WHO NOW OWNS 24.5%

