BRIEF-Enea Signs Deal With US-Based Cloud Technology Company

June 14 (Reuters) - Enea AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL VALUE USD 2.8 MLN OVER TWO YEARS

* AGREEMENT COVERING DEEP PACKET INSPECTION (DPI) TECHNOLOGY FOR A US-BASED MARKET LEADER IN CLOUD TECHNOLOGY

* DEAL INCLUDES BOTH SOFTWARE LICENSES AND ASSOCIATED SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE

* REVENUES RECOGNIZED OVER 2019 AND 2020, STARTING WITH USD 0.9 MLN IN Q2 2019

* THIS CONFIRMS ENEA’S POSITION AS THE LEADING PROVIDER OF DPI TECHNOLOGY FOR THE SD-WAN MARKET - CEO

