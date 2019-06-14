MOVES-BNP Paribas's debt banker Martin Egan to retire - internal memo

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Martin Egan, BNP Paribas’s vice-chair of the global client board, is to retire and leave the French bank in August according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Egan joined the bank in 2001 as head of high-grade syndicate and subsequently held a number of senior roles, including UK head of fixed income, global head of primary markets and securitisation, global co-head of primary and credit markets.

He was appointed as vice-chair of the global client board last year as part of the bank’s overhaul of its global markets leadership.

Frederic Zorzi was appointed global head of primary markets at the time while Arne Groes was made global head of primary and credit markets.

“Over these years, Martin has made an impressive and lasting contribution to the bank,” Olivier Osty, BNP Paribas’s head of global markets said in the memo.

“His leadership and dedication to the business and strong standing with the client community has helped shape BNP Paribas as one of the most significant players in debt markets.” (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)