June 17 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, COMPLETED THE REFINANCING OF ITS EXISTING DEBT THROUGH ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES REPRESENTING SHARE CAPITAL OF TASTY BONDCO 1 AND BY EARLY REPAYMENT IN FULL OF OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS UNDER SENIOR FACILITIES AGREEMENT AMOUNTING TO 200 MILLION EUROS

* PROPOSES TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 1.30 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 21

