June 17 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SWISS FEDERAL COUNCIL COMMUNICATED FINAL DECISION OF PARTIAL REVISION OF ORDINANCE ON AIRPORT CHARGES

* SAID ECONOMIC PARAMETERS WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED

* SAID IT WELCOMES THAT THE TRANSFER PAYMENT WILL NOT BE RAISED

* IN SPITE OF AN UNCHANGED TRANSFER PAYMENT POLICY, EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN AVIATION REVENUES FOR NEXT REGULATORY PERIOD

* SEES OUTCOME OF NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE AIRLINES IN SUMMER 2020

Source text - bit.ly/2WToMs8

