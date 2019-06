BRIEF-TXM Withdraws From Slovak Market

June 17 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* SAYS THAT IT HAS CLOSED DOWN ITS ACTIVITY IN THE SLOVAK MARKET UNDER RESTRUCTURING PROCESS

* THE COMPANY’S ACTIVITY IN SLOVAKIA WAS CONDUCTED BY SEVEN STORES RUN BY SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITIES

* THE WITHDRAWAL FROM FOREIGN OPERATIONS IS A CONSEQUENCE OF LOSSES INCURRED IN THE SLOVAK MARKET AND LACK OF PROSPECTS OF REVERSAL OF THIS TREND IN THE COMING YEAR

* ESTIMATED COSTS OF CLOSURES SHOULD NOT EXCEED 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

