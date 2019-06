June 18 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAD APPROVED DELISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES FROM SPANISH STOCK EXCHANGE FOLLOWING TAKEOVER BID BY TASTY BIDCO

* DELISTING OF COMPANY’S SHARES WILL BE SUBJECT TO OBTAINING FAVOURABLE RESOLUTION FROM SPANISH REGULATOR

