Bonds News
June 19, 2019 / 10:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

US Treasury mulling debt issue linked to new SOFR reference rate-offical

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is considering issuing debt linked to the new benchmark, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which has been established to replace Libor, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

“We don’t issue Libor bonds at the moment but we are considering issuing SOFR-linked bonds,” Brian Smith, deputy assistant secretary for federal finance at the U.S. Treasury, told a conference in London

Authories are trying to replace the London interbank offer rate (Libor) after a rigging scandal put the reference rate under the microscope. (Reporting by Virginia Furness and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below