US Treasury mulling debt issue linked to new SOFR reference rate-offical

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is considering issuing debt linked to the new benchmark, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which has been established to replace Libor, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.

“We don’t issue Libor bonds at the moment but we are considering issuing SOFR-linked bonds,” Brian Smith, deputy assistant secretary for federal finance at the U.S. Treasury, told a conference in London

Authories are trying to replace the London interbank offer rate (Libor) after a rigging scandal put the reference rate under the microscope. (Reporting by Virginia Furness and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)