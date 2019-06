June 19 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR SPORTIF:

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAS SIGNED FOOTBALL PLAYER YUSUF SARI FROM OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE CLUB FOR THREE YEARS

* TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF EUR 250,000 TO OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE CLUB

* TO PAY YUSUF SARI 1.3 MILLION LIRA FOR 2019/20 SEASON; 1.4 MILLION LIRA FOR 2020/21 SEASON; AND 1.6 MILLION LIRA FOR 2021/22 SEASON

* TO PAY 390,000 LIRA PLUS VAT TO PLAYER’S AGENT COMPANY CCB MENAJERLIK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)