BRIEF-Pegroco: Nordisk Bergteknik Issues Secured Bonds Of SEK 300 Mln

June 19 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PEGROCO’S PORTFOLIO COMPANY NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB (PUBL) HAD ISSUED SECURED CORPORATE BONDS OF SEK 300 MILLION WITH A TERM OF FOUR YEARS

* THE BONDS CARRY VARIABLE INTEREST RATES ON STIBOR 3M + 600 BASIS POINTS AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY IN JUNE 2023

* THE BOND LOAN HAS A FRAMEWORK AMOUNT OF SEK 600 MLN

* THE PROCEEDS FROM THE BOND ISSUE WILL BE USED FOR FURTHER ACQUISITIONS AND REPAYMENT OF EXISTING ACQUISITION LOANS FROM THE BANK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)