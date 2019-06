BRIEF-Bell Food Group H1 EBIT To Be Affected By Pork Price Increases

June 19 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* PORK PRICE INCREASES OVER 30% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR PLACES STRAIN ON OPERATING RESULTS

* EBIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 SET TO STAGNATE BELOW CHF 50 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 55.2 MILLION)

* CO’S CHARCUTERIE SEGMENT IS PARTICULARLY AFFECTED, ESPECIALLY IN GERMANY, AS BUYING COSTS WERE NOT PASSED ON TO SALES PRICES TO REQUIRED EXTENT

* WEAK SEASON START AND NON-RECURRING COSTS FROM BAD WÜNNENBERG PLANT REORGANISATION HAD AN ADDITIONAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS

