June 20 (Reuters) - OVS SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 NET SALES EUR 317.5 MLN VS EUR 320.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 25.1 MLN VS EUR 30.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 7.6 MLN VS EUR 13.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* CEO SAYS Q1 PROFITABILITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* CEO EXPECTS GROUP’S NEW SHOP-IN-SHOPS TO DEVELOP THROUGH OPENINGS WITH PANORAMA, FINIPER AND OTHERS IN H2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)