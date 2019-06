BRIEF-Redwood Pharma Updates Regarding Financial Situation

June 20 (Reuters) - Redwood Pharma AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS RAISED SUFFICIENT CAPITAL THROUGH THE NEW RIGHTS ISSUE AND THE CONVERTIBLE DEBT FACILITY TO COMPLETE THE RP101 PHASE II TRIAL

* COSTS FOR THE TRIAL ARE IN LINE WITH ITS BUDGET, WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVIATION OR INCREASES

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS OF THE OPINION THAT THE FACILITY IS WELL-SUITED FOR THE COMPANY’S NEEDS

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO EVALUATE THE POSSIBILITY OF ACTIVELY ELIMINATING OR REDUCING THE CONVERTIBLE DEBT FACILITY DURING THE FALL OF 2019

* HAS DECIDED TO ACQUIRE A SEK 4.5 MLN BRIDGE LOAN

* FOR THE TIME BEING, FINANCIALLY UNCHANGED CONDITIONS PREVAIL

