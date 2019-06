June 21 (Reuters) - PharmaLundensis AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS GOT POSITIVE PHASE 2 RESPONSE FOR CO’S INTERNATIONAL PCT APPLICATION FOR ECOFILTER SYSTEM

* APPLICATION CAN BE BASIS TO NATIONAL PATENTS IN MOST COUNTRIES WHICH ARE PART OF PCT COOPERATION

