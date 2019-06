BRIEF-Tecnoquark Global Sells 49.99% of Tecnoquark Trust Capital to Crescent Hill Capital Corporation

June 24 (Reuters) - Tecnoquark Global SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY, CRESCENT HILL CAPITAL CORPORATION BUYS 49.99% OF TECNOQUARK TRUST CAPITAL IN A DEAL VALUED AT 6.2 MILLION EUROS, INCLUDING DEBT FROM TECNOQUARK TRUST AND TECNOQUARK FRANCE

* SETTLES THE DEAL WITH CRESCENT HILL IN A SHARE SWAP AT A TOTAL DEAL PRICE OF 1 EURO

* SELLS 100% OF TECNOQUARK TOOLINGS AND TECNOQUARK AERO IN A DEAL WORTH 5 MILLION EUROS TO TWO SHAREHOLDERS CARLOS SOLER AND VICENC MAURI, ALSO SETTLES THE DEAL AT A TOTAL PRICE OF 1 EURO

* CRESCENT HILL AIMS TO PRESENT A STRATEGIC PLAN FOR TECNOQUARK PROJECT AND BRING IT BACK TO NORMAL TRADING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE

