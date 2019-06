BRIEF-Erytech Announces Immune Modulation Strategic Collaboration With SQZ Biotechnologies

June 25 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES TO ADVANCE NOVEL RBC-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR IMMUNE MODULATION

* ERYTECH HAS GRANTED TO SQZ AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DEVELOP ANTIGEN-SPECIFIC IMMUNE MODULATING THERAPIES EMPLOYING RBC-BASED APPROACHES

* ERYTECH IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $57 MLN IN COMBINED UPFRONT AND POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR FIRST PRODUCT SUCCESSFULLY DEVELOPED BY SQZ UNDER THIS AGREEMENT

* ERYTECH ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SALES ROYALTIES, AND UP TO $50 MLN IN COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO EACH ADDITIONAL APPROVED PRODUCT OR APPROVED INDICATION

