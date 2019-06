June 25 (Reuters) - Orbis SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT SEES GROUP’S 2019 EBITDA AT 520 - 550 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES ITS REAL ESTATE BUSINESS SECTION EBITDA AT 410 - 430 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES ITS SERVICE BUSINESS SECTION EBITDA AT 110 - 120 MILLION ZLOTYS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)