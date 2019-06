BRIEF-Selvita Unit Extends Contract with University of California

June 25 (Reuters) - Selvita SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT SELVITA INC HAS RECEIVED ORDER UNDER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IT SIGNED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN FRANCISCO (UCSF) ON JULY 1, 2016

* THE NEW ORDER HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR THREE YEARS AND IS WORTH $3.3 MILLION

* UNDER THE EXTENDED CONTRACT, THE UNIT WILL PROVIDE UCSF WITH FURTHER SUPPORT IN THE FIELD OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY AND INCREASE RESEARCH TEAM DEDICATED TO PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION

