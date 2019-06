CORRECTED-BRIEF-Garofalo Signs Three Prelim. Contracts For EUR 51.2 Mln

(Corrects closing date)

June 27 (Reuters) - Garofalo Healthcare:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SUBSCRIBED THREE PRELIMINARY CONTRACTS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THREE MEDICAL CENTERS, TWO IN VENICE AND ONE IN UDINE

* SAYS ENTERPRISE VALUE OF OPERATIONS AMOUNTS TO EUR 51.2 MLN, WITH AN EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 52.4 MLN

* SAYS CONTRACTS INVOLVE ACQUISITION OF TOTAL STAKE IN CENTRO MEDICO SAN BIAGIO AND BIMAR, AND 80% STAKE IN CENTRO MEDICO UNIVERSITÀ̀ CASTRENSE

* SAYS ACQUISITION OF CENTRO MEDICO SAN BIAGIO AND CENTRO MEDICO UNIVERSITÀ̀ CASTRENSE WILL BE FINALISED VIA ITS FULLY CONTROLLED UNIT, WHILE BIMAR WILL BE ACQUIRED DIRECTLY

* SAYS ALSO OPERATION WILL BE FINANCED PARTLY VIA A BANK LOAN FOR A VALUE OF EUR 20 MLN, PARTLY WITH OWN FUNDS

* SAYS CONTRACTS INCLUDE EUR 5 MLN GUARANTEE TO COVER POTENTIAL LIABILITIES

* SAYS CLOSING OF DEAL IS EXPECTED BY JULY 31 FOR CENTRO MEDICO SAN BIAGIO AND BIMAR AND BY NOV. 2019 FOR UNIVERSITÀ̀ CASTRENSE

