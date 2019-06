June 27 (Reuters) - KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA DOM SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE COMPANY HAS WITHDRAWN THE APPLICATION FOR BANKRUPTCY

* THE REASON FOR THAT BEING THE COMPANY HAS STARTED TALKS WITH CREDITORS TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM OF DEBT WITHOUT THE NEED OF ANNOUNCING ITS BANKRUPTCY

