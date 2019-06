June 27 (Reuters) - NETWEEK:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD HAS APPROVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 3.5 MLN

* TO ISSUE UP TO 19 MLN SHARES PRICED EUR 0.18 PER SHARE

* SAYS FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED IN A RATIO OF 4 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 23 ALREADY OWNED

* SAYS CAPITAL INCREASE WILL START ON JULY 8

* ALSO SAYS SUBSCRIPTION PERDIOD WILL START ON JULY 8 AND END ON JULY 25

* ALSO SAYS FOLLOWING PLACAMENT OF NEW SHARES COMPANY INTENDS TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO EUR 2.8 MLN

