BRIEF-Casta Diva Posts Court Decision On Complaints Of CEO Luca Oddo

June 27 (Reuters) - Casta Diva Group:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY MILAN COURT RULED ON COMPLAINTS OF CEO AND SHAREHOLDER LUCA ODDO REGARDING RELOAD REQUEST

* SAYS COURT ACCEPTS ODDO COMPLAINT AGAINST RELOAD’S PROPOSAL TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL ITEM TO AGM AGENDA

* SAYS COURT REJECTS COMPLAINT AGAINST RELOAD’S REQUEST TO MOVE THE DATES OF THE MEETING

* CONFIRMS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING FOR 27-28 JUNE

* THE MEETING WILL BE HELD WITHOUT ITEM ON INTRODUCTION OF SHARES WITH MULTIPLE VOTES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)