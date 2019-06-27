REFILE-Gap widens between arranging banks on leveraged loans

(Fixes typo in para. 5)

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, June 27 (LPC) - The division of duties between arranging banks in Europe’s leveraged loan market is widening further as those leading a deal take an even more prominent role sidelining the rest of the group, which are left with very little visibility during syndication.

A US-style “lead left” structure among arranging banks has gained prominence in Europe over the past few years, kicking up a notch in 2019 as the unequal distribution in fees became more prevalent.

Lead left banks typically do all the ratings, execution, planning, Q&A and negotiating of documentation terms, while other banks provide only underwriting capital.

Traditionally European loans saw the equal distribution of work and fees between arranging banks.

While the lead left model has become accepted in Europe on pan-European and cross-border deals, those to the right have struggled with the lack of information being passed to them during syndication.

In some cases, bankers on the right have become angered at the lack of visibility and information they are provided on deals.

“Banks on the right have very little information when it comes to the syndication of a deal. They aren’t close to the process at all and it can be frustrating,” a senior banker said.

“It has basically become a blind syndication for those on the right. We should get regular updates but this isn’t always the case. Some banks are worse than others.”

A senior sponsor added: “It is the rules of engagement now. Those on the right line up, take a cheque and hope the deal goes well.”

MORE PROBLEMATIC

It can get particularly tricky when deals struggle in syndication and those on the right don’t have information and answers to provide to their management and credit committees.

Arranging banks on the right of a struggling €1.8bn leveraged loan backing private equity firm Advent’s acquisition of German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, Madrid, knew very little about the syndication process.

Banks on the right of Madrid were not given regular updates, despite arranging banks being stuck with around €500m of the loan at one stage.

However, restricting information can benefit a syndication process as it allows the lead left banks to have complete control over the message they are putting out to investors and ensures the process is streamlined and contained.

“You have to avoid leaks. There is no point calling banks on the right every day wasting time updating them when that could be time calling investors trying to sell the deal,” the senior sponsor said.

“Those banks do get shut out and it is pretty normal and not aggressive. It is prudent as the left leads will have the highest exposure.”

A second sponsor added: “Too many cooks in the kitchen can get very messy. Everyone’s interests are aligned and no-one wants a deal to get hung.” (Editing by Christopher Mangham)