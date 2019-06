June 28 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA:

* HAUTE AUTORITE DE SANTE (HAS) HAS MAINTAINED ITS UNFAVORABLE OPINION REGARDING THE REIMBURSEMENT OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINES

* SAYS 60% OF THE ACTIVITY OF THE BOIRON GROUP WOULD BE DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY A CHANGE OF THE REIMBURSEMENT RATE OF HOMEOPATHIC MEDICINES

