BRIEF-Sporting Signs Players Rafael Camacho And Valentin Rosier

June 28 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH LIVERPOOL FC FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER RAFAEL CAMACHO AND SIGNS PLAYER FOR 5 SEASONS

* REACHED AGREEMENT WITH DIJON FOOTBALL COTE D’OR FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER VALENTIN ROSIER

* SIGNS VALENTIN ROSIER FOR 5 SEASONS WITH TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 60 MILLION EUROS

* UNDER SAME AGREEMENT WITH DIJON FOOTBALL COTE D’OR AGREES DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF PLAYER MAMA BALDE

