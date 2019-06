BRIEF-VAT Group Ends Short Time Work For Production Employees In Haag

June 28 (Reuters) - VAT Group:

* VAT GROUP ENDS SHORT TIME WORK FOR ITS PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES IN HAAG

* ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL END THE CURRENT SHORT TIME WORK SCHEME FOR ABOUT 400 PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES AT VAT VAKUUMVENTILE AG AS PER JULY 1, 2019

* IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT VAT EXPECTS A MARKED IMPROVEMENT THE BUSINESS CONDITIONS IN THE COMING MONTHS

* LIMITED VISIBILITY OF FUTURE MARKET DEVELOPMENTS, ESPECIALLY FOR PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT FOR THE SEMICONDUCTOR AND DISPLAY INDUSTRY, CONTINUES

Source text - bit.ly/2ZNXwrG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)