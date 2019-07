July 1 (Reuters) - CLARANOVA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY FILING OF TAKEOVER BID FOR PERSONAL CREATIONS’S ASSETS, GIFT CUSTOMISATION BUSINESS OF FTD COMPANIES, INC

* OFFER FOR $18.1 MLN

* OFFER MADE WITHIN CHAPTER 11 SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE OPENED BY FTD COMPANIES

* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE MADE THROUGH ASSET ACQUISITION IN CASH

