July 1 (Reuters) - Pharmacy Chain 36.6

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ALLIANCE BOOTS HOLDINGS LTD HAS DECREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 5.21% FROM 15%

* PANEARIO HOLDINGS LIMITED HAS DECREASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 9.73% FROM 28%

Source texts - bit.ly/2KPYLDz , bit.ly/2KQuJQ8

