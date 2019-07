July 1 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SpA:

* SAID SHAREHOLDERS APPOINTED NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* POWERS OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED TO CHAIRMAN ANDREA DE MICHELI

* AUTHORIZED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR EUR 150,000 IN A PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS

