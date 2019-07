BRIEF-Juventus Sign Pellegrini from AS Roma, AS Roma Sign Spinazzola from Juventus

July 1 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS, A.S. ROMA

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT FINALISED DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF PLAYER LUCA PELLEGRINI WITH AS ROMA FOR EUR 22 MLN PAYABLE IN THREE FINANCIAL YEARS

* JUVENTUS SIGNED 4-YEAR CONTRACT OF EMPLOYMENT WITH LUCA PELLEGRINI, UNTIL JUNE 30, 2023

* SIGNED DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL OF REGISTRATION RIGHTS OF THE PLAYER LEONARDO SPINAZZOLA IN FAVOUR OF A.S. ROMA FOR EUR 29.5 MLN TO BE PAID IN THREE FINANCIAL YEARS

* AS ROMA SIGNS CONTRACT WITH SPINAZZOLA UNTIL JUNE 30, 2023

* JUVENTUS SAID THE ECONOMIC EFFECT IS POSITIVE FOR ABOUT EUR 26.6 MILLION

