July 1 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAS AGREED TO SIGN RYAN GUNO BABEL FOR 3 FOOTBALL SEASONS

* TO PAY FIXED 2.5 MILLION EUROS PER SEASON TO PLAYER

