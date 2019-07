July 1 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR SPORTIF YATIRIM VE FUTBOL ISLETMECILIGI TICARET:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAS RESTRUCTURED ITS DEBTS WITH AKTIF BANK, HALKBANK, DENIZBANK AND ZIRAAT BANK FOR 2 YEARS GRACE PERIOD AND 5 YEARS MATURITY IN TOTAL

