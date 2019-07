July 2 (Reuters) - AMOEBA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY POSSIBLE USE OF ITS SUBSTANCE FOR TREATMENT OF ONE OF THE PATHOGENS OF FIELD CROPS, RUST

* EFFICACY OF MORE THAN 85% OF ITS AMOEBA LYSATE WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY IN PLANTA AGAINST RUST

* TESTS WERE CARRIED OUT BY INDEPENDENT EXPERT COMPANY, ACCORDING TO STANDARD PROTOCOL

