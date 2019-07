BRIEF-SC Braga Transfers Coach Abel Ferreira To Greece's PAOK FC

July 2 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH GREECE’S PAOK FC FOR DEFINITIVE TRANSFER OF THE COACH OF ITS MAIN TEAM, ABEL FERNANDO MOREIRA FERREIRA, FOR 2.5 MILLION EUROS

* TO RELEASE CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS OF ASSISTANT COACHES JOAO MIGUEL BARRETO MARTINS, CARLOS FILIPE RODRIGUES MARTINHO AND VITOR ILIDIO CASTANHEIRA PENAS, FREE OF CHARGE OR COMPENSATION, TO ACCOMPANY THE HEAD COACH

* SAYS DECISION WAS MADE AFTER PROPOSAL BY PAOK FC

* SAYS TO ANNOUNCE NEW COACHING TEAM OF ITS MAIN TEAM AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Source text: bit.ly/2RKifKc

