BRIEF-Mondo TV Iberoamerica To Pre-Produce Three Animated Series For 1.2 Mln Euros

July 2 (Reuters) - Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNIT MONDO TV PRODUCCIONES CANARIAS SLU SIGNED THREE DEALS WITH MONDO TV SPA FOR A TOTAL OF 1.2 MILLION EUROS FOR PARTICIPATION IN PRODUCTION OF ANIMATED SERIES “GOODOIL”, “ROBOT TRAINS 3” AND “NINA Y OLGA”

* SAYS FULL AMOUNT TO BE RECEIVED DURING THE YEARS 2019 AND 2020

* SAYS MONDO TV PRODUCCIONES CANARIAS WILL DEAL WITH THE PRE-PRODUCTION OF AFOREMENTIONED SERIES

