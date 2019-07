July 2 (Reuters) - Baumot AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY TURNOVER OF 6.2 MILLION EURO (PREVIOUS YEAR: 9.8 MILLION EUROS)

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTING TO -6.1 MILLION EURO (PREVIOUS YEAR: -6.2 MILLION EURO)

* IN THE FIRST FEW MONTHS OF 2019, HAS ALREADY GENERATED MORE SALES THAN IN THE ENTIRE YEAR 2018

* PROGNOSE 2019: SALES OF UP TO 22 MILLIONS EURO AND EBITDA AROUND 1.1 MILLIONS EUR

