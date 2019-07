July 3 (Reuters) - ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO START NEGOTIATIONS WITH YILDIZ HOLDING REGARDING THE CAPITAL INCREASE IN 12.2%-OWNED UNIT G.NEW INC.

* DECIDES TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.0 MILLION AS CAPITAL ADVANCE TO BE USED FOR THE INVESTMENT OF THE NEW BUSINESS MODEL IN G.NEW.INC.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)