* SAID ON TUESDAY JOYFIX LTD HAS BOUGHT 8.0 MLN SHARES IN THE COMPANY FROM ITS SUBSIDIARY MERU FUND FIZ

* AS A RESULT JOYFIX LTD NOW OWNS 23.06% DIRECT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AND 36.19% INDIRECT STAKE (VIA MERU FUND FIZ)

