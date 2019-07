July 3 (Reuters) - IATA:

* DEMAND, MEASURED IN FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (FTKS), DECREASED BY 3.4% IN MAY 2019, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2018

* FREIGHT CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTKS), ROSE BY 1.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN MAY 2019

* “The impact of the US-China trade war on air freight volumes in May was clear. (...) we can expect the tough business environment for air cargo to continue,” said CEO Alexandre de Juniac

