July 4 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED PLAYER RAUL DE TOMAS GOMEZ FROM REAL MADRID FOR 20 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CONTRACT WAS SIGNED FOR FIVE SEASONS, THAT IS UNTIL JUNE 30, 2024, AND INCLUDES TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 100 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2JnF8zp

